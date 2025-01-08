Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Imagine if your home left you struggling to breathe.

That is the plight of a Burnley mum with asthma living in a house riddled with mould and damp. She is among victims nationwide who have been left with huge repair bills after insulation installed under a government ECO scheme failed. Many also face crushing legal debts after no-win, no-fee compensation claims to fix their homes collapsed.

As Roze Khan describes how she "couldn't even breathe" over winter as her living conditions deteriorated, the Burnley Express calls for an urgent national public inquiry into the scandal.

"What can I do? Will the Government help?" asked Roze, who is still struggling with her health despite seeing her GP and taking time off work.

Our documentary, Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal, reveals how botched CWI has left homeowners in crushing debt following the collapse of legal firm, SSB Law.

The mum had cavity wall insulation installed for free in two bedrooms and her front living room in 2014 after being told she was eligible due to her household's low income.

As temperatures dropped this winter, she kept her windows closed, but the mould darkened in her bedroom, and she began coughing and wheezing more and more.

"Each day, it got worse - I couldn't even breathe. When I'm sleeping in that room, I feel like there's something stuck in my throat...[and] on my chest, and it is hard to move."

Roze has tried various remedies, from drinking hot drinks to using Vicks and air purifying machines, but says "nothing is helping."

She's also worried about her daughter, who suffers from the same issues and has black mould above her bed.

Unable to afford the repair costs, she is unsure how to escape the predicament.

"Somebody needs to do something about it," she said.

"Where do we turn to in this situation? Who do we tell? Who do we cry to? Who helps us? Because it's just getting worse."

Last year, the Burnley Express launched a campaign with the SSB Law Victims Support Group to urge the Government to help fix crumbling homes.

This year, we're urging the Government to investigate the scale of the problem and make recommendations to improve their ECO schemes and support victims.

Debra Sofia Magdalene, an admin of the victims' group, says a government inquiry is urgently needed to address the "systemic" failures in a scheme designed to make homes more energy efficient.

"The sheer scale of mismanagement within the ECO schemes, as evidenced by Ofgem’s investigations, highlights deep systemic flaws. A government inquiry is essential to uncover the root causes and ensure accountability at every level - from scheme designers to installers.

"Thousands of victims have been left in limbo - facing property damage, health issues, and financial loss - while installers and negligent regulators have avoided accountability. A government inquiry would bring much-needed transparency and could pave the way for victims to receive the justice and compensation they deserve.

"Without an inquiry, there’s a risk that the same mistakes will continue in future schemes. We need a full investigation to inform reforms, strengthen oversight, and ensure that energy efficiency initiatives genuinely benefit the public while contributing to the Government’s Net Zero goals.

"The victims group believes that only a thorough government inquiry can expose the depth of this scandal, bring justice to those affected, and rebuild public trust in energy-saving schemes."