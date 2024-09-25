Watch on Shots!: We follow the victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal as they fight for justice following the collapse of legal firm SSB Law
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Homeowners across the country face thousands in debt after signing up for "no-win, no-fee" compensation claims with legal firm SSB Law – which collapsed in January – over government-sponsored cavity wall insulation (CWI) that failed in their homes, causing mould and damp.
Victims – chronically ill pensioners, low-income families, and people with limited English – say they have been left suicidal and terrified of the bailiffs and being made homeless after receiving a demand for money or charges on their property.
In our exclusive Shots! documentary, Damp Proof: The Cavity Wall Insulation Scandal, we find out what went wrong with the claims and put the plight of several homeowners in the spotlight. Our film also follows the SSB Law Victims Group to Parliament as it fights for justice and to restore residents’ properties to their original condition.
You can watch our documentary here now.