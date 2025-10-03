Burnley Dragons Kickboxing Club dominate at AFSO British Open in Chester

A Burnley kickboxing club has proved its strength by winning and dominating at the AFSO British Open in Chester.

Twelves fighters represented Dragons Kickboxing Club at the tournament with the team finishing top out of 43, and a number of individual honours were also claimed.

Oliwia Kaczmarek came top individual with three other Dragons fighters also coming in the top ten.

Sensei Steven Wong said: “Out of the 12 fighters that competed, eight remained undefeated throughout the whole event. I honestly couldn't ask for anymore from anyone.

Alongside Oliwia, the others to compete were Blake Green, Kayla Shaw, Hannah Shackleton, Angelina Taylor, Tomasz Jaros, Cyprian Kozak, Alex Bajon, Amelia Lawson, Sebastian Savu, Leo Ellerton and Paiton Shaw.

Steven added: “I would just like to give a special mention to Blake for stepping up to fight in the 9-11 category, Hannah for stepping up to the 15-17 category and Angelina for fighting two boys and dominating the mixed category. The ref who judged her fight actually used his own money and bought her an upgraded AFSO belt. Massive respect.

“Thanks to all the parents friends and other family members that came to support the fight team. Thank you to my coaches Amanda, Marta and Danielle for time keeping, helping me corner and doing all the girls’ hair.

“Thanks to the organisers Paul and Brian and the people in the background that dont get the credit they deserve. Debs for sorting the fight categories and Sharell the kihapp wiz.

“AFSO is making some big improvements and I am truly honoured to have received the award from them today.”