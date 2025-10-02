Family pay tribute to Brierfield grandmother Gillian Simpson killed in traffic collision on Colne Road

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Brierfield have paid tribute to a “lovely lady”.

Gillian Simpson (75) died in hospital following the collision on September 22nd.

The below tribute is from Chris, her loving son, and baby granddaughter, Phoebe.

“In loving memory of Gillian Simpson – a loving mother and grandmother to her first grand daughter, a friend to many who died on 23rd September 2025 in a road traffic incident.

“Gillian was a lovely lady who put her family and friends, most of all her son and granddaughter, first. She loved spending time with her first grandchild and was happiest she had been over the last four weeks.

“Her family and friends are devastated what took place on 22nd September 2025. My mum will be sadly missed for a long time the effect she had on many people that will affect their lives as well.

“My mum died with family at her bedside. we love you and forever will be our hearts, a day won't go by that we won't miss you loads every day.”

At 6-02pm on Monday 22nd, police received a report of the collision between a white Mercedes CLA and a pedestrian on Colne Road at the junction with Every Street.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at the time of the collision. She has since been bailed whilst inquiries continue.

DS Matt Davidson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “My thoughts remain with Gillian’s loved ones at this very sad time and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

"We know from our enquiries that there were people who may have witnessed what happened or stopped at the scene who have not yet spoken to us. I am appealing to those people, and anyone who saw the movements of the white Mercedes CLA prior to the collision to come forwards.

"We are also continuing to appeal for any information or footage that could assist our enquiries.”

You can call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1092 of 22nd September.