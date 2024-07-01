Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club, a community institution for nearly 50 years, is pleased to announce significant progress in securing its financial future.

Following a successful crowdfunding campaign and overwhelming community support, the club is now in a much stronger position and is looking ahead to sustainable long-term operations.

Ben Whitaker, chairman of Burnley Bobcats ADM Swimming Club, said: “We have reached our initial target of £6,000 from our crowdfunding campaign and are now working towards our stretch goal of £10,000. This, combined with the generous offer from Burnley Leisure Trust to waive June's pool hire payment, has significantly improved our financial outlook.”

The club has received support from various sources, including other swimming clubs, local businesses, and charitable trusts.

Mr Whitaker added: “Perhaps most importantly, our community, including our parents, have gone above and beyond to find a way to save the club. For this, the committee is extremely grateful.”

Looking to the future, the club is implementing plans to ensure long-term sustainability. These include:

1. Becoming a charitable incorporated organisation (CIO) to attract additional funding and charitable relief.

2. Exploring new grant applications and income streams.

3. Reviewing all expenditures and income to maximise efficiency.

4. Working with the various stakeholders to look at ways to streamline costs.

“Rest assured that this committee is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to moving forward in a viable and prudent manner,” Mr Whitaker added.

The club is also planning several fundraising events organised by ex-Bobcats swimmers, parents, and local organisations. They welcome any assistance from community members interested in supporting these efforts.

To celebrate their progress and community spirit, the Burnley Bobcats Swimming Club will be hosting a summer party on Saturday, June 29th.

The club was given special recognition in three categories in the Active Burnley Awards 2024 at Burnley Mechanics.

Coach/Instructor of the Year - Nathan Bradwell; Club of the Year - Burnley Bobcats; Young Achiever of the Year - Ethan Jennings.

While the club's position has improved significantly, the club notes that there is still work to be done. The voluntary committee, dedicated to the club and its swimmers, encourages continued support from the community.