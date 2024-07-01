Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A special Burnley school has again been rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted inspectors, for the third time since 2007.

Broadfield Specialist School in Coal Clough Lane was inspected on June 5th and 6th and has retained the highest rating, which is given by Ofsted.

The inspectors said pupils thrive at the school and were said to be extremely polite and well-mannered.

They added: “Pupils benefit from the high-quality care and support that they receive from the staff, who know them well. They told inspectors that they appreciate the difference that this school has made to their lives. Pupils are happy to attend the school.”

Broadfield School in Burnley has been rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted

A delighted and proud headteacher Angela Wade said: “It was an absolute pleasure to share our wonderful school, students and staff with the inspectors.

“We were pleased with the findings that ‘pupils thrive at this school’ and that students reported ‘they appreciate the difference that this school has made to their lives’.

“This is our third consecutive ‘outstanding’ inspection, which is a great feat considering our relocation in 2022 and ongoing expansion. We are proud to ‘provide pupils with the tools they need to succeed in life’. Safeguarding arrangements were found to be effective. There were no areas in which Ofsted said Broadfield Specialist School needs to improve.”

The school provides for pupils with a broad range of special educational needs and/or disabilities including complex needs. These include autistic spectrum disorders, specific learning difficulties, moderate learning difficulties, social emotional and mental health needs and speech, language and communication needs.