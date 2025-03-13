A new project in Burnley will play a central role in providing emotional health and wellbeing support to children, young people, and families in the community.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley-based New Era Enterprises, of Chapel Place, Burnley, spotted the need for improved support for families in the area and then secured £420,942 of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund for the Annexe Project, run from their base at Chapel Annexe.

Wendy Woodfine, CEO of New Era said: “We see the demand for this service increase every day. We provide a safe place for children, young people and families and support in a range of areas but this service will significantly enhance the work we do and positively impact people who really need the support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley-based New Era Enterprises, of Chapel Place, Burnley, spotted the need for improved support for families in the area and then secured £420,942 of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund for the Annexe Project

The funding will allow the Annexe Project to provide more therapeutic sessions, increased support for families, training for community organisations, workshops and groups sessions.

New Era is unique in East Lancashire, in that it also provides training courses to businesses in areas such as first aid, mental health and health and safety and then uses their revenue to deliver hugely impacting community projects.

If you would like to access their support, or learn more about their training, please call New Era on 01282 435302 or visitwww.neweraburnley.co.uk.