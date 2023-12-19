A Burnley alternative rock band from Burnley has gone viral for the second time.

All Hail Hyena - AKA Jay Stansfield, Rob Ashworth and Tom Cross - racked up 10 million views on Reddit after a video was posted of them surprising their “number one fan” with a garden party gig last summer.

Claire Powell invited the trio to play at her St Helens home as a 10th wedding anniversary gift to her husband, Barry, and her video of his priceless reaction when seeing his favourite band in the couple’s garden became a hit on Reddit.

Now the same video, which even shows Barry wearing one of the band’s T-shirts, has amassed 7.3m. views on All Hail Hyena’s Instagram page, which the group posted earlier this month with a Merry Christmas message to their fans, with their follower count jumping from 1,800 to 10,000 in just one week.

Burnley alternative rock band, All Hail Hyena, AKA Tom Cross, Jay Stansfield, and Rob Ashworth.

Jay Stansfield, vocalist, said: “It’s wild. The views are going up and up everyday. It’s crazy. We’re really happy.”

Talking about the Powells and their support of All Hail Hyena, Jay added: “I can’t describe how deeply we all love that family. They support us so much, and we’re so massively grateful. You can’t find fans and people like that easily.

“Barry first got into our music through his brother Jeff who saw us playing a benefit show in Preston. It was lovely to give him a nice surprise on his anniversary.”

Burnley band, All Hail Hyena, AKA Tom Cross, Jay Stansfield, and Rob Ashworth.

The rockers gained an extra 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify following the video being posted last year, and they hope it will help get their name out even further this festive season and potentially catch the eye of movers-and-shakers in the music industry.

"We need some extra support. We need to know how to push to the next level. We’re unsigned, we do most of the label activity ourselves, which we’re very proud of. We take a lot of care with what we do. But ideally we’d like to have a big label supporting us with their contacts.”