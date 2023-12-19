Colleagues, who became friends after working together at the former Accessorize store in Burnley, have had their first official reunion.

Organised by Kate Sandilands, the friends met for a meal at the Icaro Lounge in Burnley at the weekend. They shared memories of their time working at the popular store in Charter Walk that closed its doors in 2019 and also caught up on their lives, jobs and families now.

Former colleague Sarah Moore said: “We were a closeknit group and it really felt like we hadn’t been apart. All of us at the reunion worked at the store for at least five years and it was lovely seeing everyone.”

