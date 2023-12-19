Colleagues at former Accessorize store in Burnley hold their first reunion at Icaro Lounge
Organised by Kate Sandilands, the friends met for a meal at the Icaro Lounge in Burnley at the weekend. They shared memories of their time working at the popular store in Charter Walk that closed its doors in 2019 and also caught up on their lives, jobs and families now.
Former colleague Sarah Moore said: “We were a closeknit group and it really felt like we hadn’t been apart. All of us at the reunion worked at the store for at least five years and it was lovely seeing everyone.”
A second reunion is on the cards for next summer with hopes that more former colleagues will be able to attend.