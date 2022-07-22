All Hail Hyena, comprised of Jay Stansfield, Rob Ashworth and Tom Cross, were invited to play a garden party gig by Claire Powell, whose husband Barry is a huge fan of the band.

And Claire’s video of her husband’s reaction when seeing his favourite band in their garden has gone viral with 10 million views after it was posted to Reddit.

Jay, a children’s illustrator from Colne, said: “Claire booked us to play a surprise garden party in St Helens for one of our biggest fans over the weekend, for their 10th wedding anniversary. He had no idea we were coming.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry and Claire Powell were treated to a wedding anniversary garden party gig from All Hail Hyena

“We genuinely never expected Barry’s reaction to be filled with so much pure, raw joy and for a moment you can actually witness him turn into a little kid. It’s amazing.

“He was even wearing one of our t-shirts, which was completely unplanned.

“His wife filmed his reaction to capture the moment and he ended up posting it on Reddit because it’s so wholesome and it’s gone viral with over 10 million views.

“It’s already been shown on the Today show on Hoda’s Morning Boost and shared on Instagram with an account of over two million followers.”

And Jay revealed that the extra exposure from the gig has led to an extra 13,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.