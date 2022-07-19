The “brothers”, Billy Strahan Jr and Dylan Austin, were on a busman’s holiday at the popular Ribble Valley music festival when they decided to enter Beat-Herder’s Got Talent, “for a laugh” according to Billy who was shocked when they actually won.

The prize was to perform on the main stage, which they shared with a nine-year-old girl Eliza who wowed the crowd with a rendition of Prodigy, before headline acts The Wailers and Nile Rodgers’ band Chic.

Billy (33) said: “We only entered the competition as a laugh and never expected to win. We’d been at the festival since the opening day surviving off beer and butties and all of a sudden we were on the headline stage performing in front of around a thousand people.

The Biscuit Brothers at Beat-Herder

"It was surreal but a great experience. The vibe was loving and friendly. After two years of festivals and concerts being cancelled the atmosphere was just incredible.

"I think us winning was a mixture of a bit of talent and a bit of luck.”

The duo, who perform covers in pubs around the region and at functions, also threw in some of their own material from their separate bands, Billy’s Design Rewind, in which he peforms with Jonathan Towers, and Dylan’s solo act.