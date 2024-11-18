Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building Bridges in Burnley raised an impressive £950 through donations and raffles sales at its annual fund-raising dinner.

The Agra restaurant in Hapton was packed by a large crowd of nearly 100 people who came to dine and donate and celebrate the previous year’s achievements.

Indeed, the group’s crowning achievement came last week when it was announced that it had been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to an MBE.

The evening included reports of the activities over the past year, highlighting some of the key successful projects and events that defined the previous year showcasing the positive impact the organisation have made to Burnley’s diverse communities.

Building Bridges in Burnley's fund-raising dinner at the Agra, Hapton

Founding member and current vice president of Building Bridges in Burnley, Mozaquir Ali said: “I would like to express our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to each and every one who attended. Your unwavering support is invaluable to us.

“A special acknowledgment goes out to our management team, the trustees, and all supporters past and present who share our vision and work alongside us to make a difference. Your participation in our journey towards a better future for Burnley is appreciated and vital. Together, we can continue to build a more inclusive and harmonious community for all.”

Tributes were made to the esteemed senior partner of the restaurant Mr Ajombor Miah, who sadly passed away a few years ago and left a significant void in the community, but his legacy of kindness, compassion, and dedication continues to inspire people.

Keynote speaker was Pastor Mick, from the Church on the Street who shared his work and vision for Burnley, Leah and Julia from Pendleside Hospice gave a talk on Hospice’s brilliant work and forthcoming initiatives.

The Mayor of Burnley Coun. Shah Hussain and the Mayoress were also present. Pastor Mary from The Central Methodist Church entertained the audience by singing Christian songs.

Building Bridges in Burnley is an extraordinary interfaith organisation that excels in fostering connections among individuals in the community through engaging social activities and enriching experiences.

Peter Lumsden, trustee of BBB said: “It was a great start to interfaith week, bringing people together from various backgrounds and communities, local businesses and organisations, sharing food and new ideas. I look forward to seeing more people joining us in the coming years.”

Christine Sollis, Kaye Turner, secretary and treasurer of BBB, added: “As always it was marvellous get together, everyone had an excellent time and lots of laughs and conversations. The celebrations ended with tea, coffee and cakes donated kindly by Blonde Brownie in Colne following afrfles and some excellent prizes.”

Pastor Mick from Church on Street said: “It was an honour to have been asked to speak at such a great gathering sharing difference and sameness and come together in love and peace and it’s only when come together we find who we and what we been through.”

Mayor of Burnley Coun. Hussain added: “I wish to thank Building Bridges in Burnley for their excellent work, particularly former Couns Mozaquir Ali, Chris Sollis and Bea Foster who have been instrumental in bringing people together from different backgrounds in one platform giving opportunities to communicate and find common ground that unite us.”