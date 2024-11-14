Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Building Bridges Burnley, a dedicated group of volunteers based in Burnley, has been awarded The King’s Award for Voluntary Service for 2024, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, equivalent to an MBE.

Building Bridges Burnley (BBB) is an interfaith organisation dedicated to fostering understanding and unity among diverse communities in Burnley. The organisation was founded after the 2001 disturbances to promote peace and unity across Burnley’s diverse communities.

Their initiatives include the Faith Friends Programme, which pairs individuals of different faiths, or those who may not have a faith, for interfaith activities in schools; school projects to enhance Religious Education and community cohesion; as well as interfaith events like community feasts and sports tournaments.

BBB also organise regular discussion groups and, through the Near Neighbours Programme, provides small grants to support local social action. Together, these efforts aim to celebrate diversity, encourage dialogue, and build a more inclusive community in Burnley.

Chairman of Building Bridges and leader of Burnley Council Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, said: “Receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service is a tremendous honor, and I am filled with pride to be personally associated with Building Bridges in Burnley, who have been awarded this distinction. Building Bridges has been a key partner, and this award recognizes their over twenty years of dedicated work in bringing our communities together.

“Some founders of the group who are no longer with us, including former MP Peter Pike, Colin Wills MBE, Mian Abdul Waheed, and Mian Rafiq, they were true trailblazers, I feel privileged to carry on their legacy and vision for our town. Building Bridges stands as a shining example of good practice and is a highly valued partner for the council.”

Lukman Patel, CEO of Burnley Council, added: “Building Bridges Burnley has been instrumental in creating a sense of belonging and understanding in our borough. It’s always an honour and a pleasure to work alongside Building Bridges and their dedicated team of volunteers. The important work the volunteers undertake in times of peace often goes unnoticed, but the impact is immeasurable. This award is a well-deserved recognition of their dedication towards building bridges to unite our diverse communities.

“This year, when disturbances took place across the country, we are proud that Burnley remained peaceful, a testament to the impact of organisations like Building Bridges. Their work has helped strengthen community resilience and reduce division.”

The Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn said: “I am overjoyed to hear of this news. For many years the volunteer-led work around social cohesion in Burnley has been bold and pioneering, rooted in genuine friendships between people of different faiths and strong partnerships with Burnley Council and other organisations. Burnley is a different place because of the work of Building Bridges, and this award is a beautiful recognition of the many people who have played a part in that change.”

The award aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities.

Representatives of Building Bridges Burnley will receive the award crystal and certificate from Amanda Parker, Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire. In addition, two volunteers from Building Bridges Burnley will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May and June 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.