Birchalls’ festive charity drive begins

Well known for its commitment to supporting the local community, Birchalls will be collecting chocolate selection boxes for Burnley Foodbank, and children’s pyjamas for Young Carers; a project that provides a wide range of support and services for young carers in Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale.

Employees from the wholesaler also volunteered at the Giddy Kippers’ Christmas Fayre in Nelson to help raise funds for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The donations are being organised by Birchall Foodservice’s internal fundraising group, Helping Hands, who provide support for employees and vulnerable people in the local community.

Driver Jamie O’Horo with assistant manager at the Community Kitchen, Nathan Norris.

Krissy Fremont, who is a member of the Helping Hands group said, “Now more than ever, it’s important for businesses to show their support for the most vulnerable in society. The effects of the pandemic have hit many local families and charities hard, and we want to play our part in spreading some much-needed festive happiness and support. We’re encouraging all local businesses to do the same.”