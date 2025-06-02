Former classmates, at one of Burnley’s best known schools, are making a final appeal to find any former pupils they haven’t been able to contact, in time for a landmark reunion in August.

Around 70 pupils, from the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls Class of 1976, will attend the celebration at the Inn On The Wharf in Burnley on Saturday, August 30th. Many are travelling from all over the UK and a couple are even making the journey from Australia to be there.

Organiser Morag Wynne set up a facebook group in April last year dedicated to the reunion and several members have re-connected and got together socially since then. Morag said: “It has been amazing to get back in touch with so many girls, meet up and share our memories and catch up on all the years.”

The Class of '76 at the former St Hilda's RC High School for Girls in Burnley will attend a reunion to mark their 60th birthdays. But there are still a number of outstanding classmates organisers would like to track down

But there are still around 30 pupils Morag would like to get in touch with and invite to the reunion that marks 44 years since the girls left school and also their 60th birthdays. Morag added: “We have all been involved in trying to track down the outstanding girls, but we are aware many of them may not be on social media. I’m hoping they may read this, or possibly a relative or friend will see it, and let them know.”

Built in 1954, St Hilda’s merged with St Theodore’s RC Boys School in 2006 to form Blessed Trinity College in Ormerod Road. St Hilda’s was later demolished and the former Hameldon High School was built on the site. The reunion is for any girls who started at the former school in Coal Clough Lane in August, 1976, leaving in 1981.

Are you one of the Class of ‘76 at St Hilda’s, or maybe you know someone who attended the school then? If you do, please get in touch with Morag at [email protected]