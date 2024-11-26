Hundreds of Burnley teenagers who are ‘care leavers’ face the real prospect of waking up on Christmas morning with no gifts to open.

Social workers who support them have launched an appeal for people to either make a donation so they can purchase presents or buy a gift themselves.

Teresa Williams, a senior social worker with Lancashire County Council’s Children in Our Care Team Burnley, said: “We have 16 social workers in the team and they are each responsible for 20 children. Care leavers are those aged 16 and above who live alone with no relatives or family support so no -one to buy them presents at Christmas. So they wake up alone and with no presents.”

A fund set up by Teresa, who co-ordinates the Christmas campaign, has already raised £574. She added: “With this money we can at least make sure they have something to open on Christmas morning.

“People in Burnley are always very generous and we do receive support from the Burnley Together Christmas Present Appeal also. These children don’t ask for a lot, one girl asked for her own dressing gown.”

The team also support many vulnerable families in the town with little ones who struggle to even meet basic living costs so they find the festive season just insurmountable. Anyone who would like to help can drop gifts at The Fernandes Centre North Street, Burnley,BB10 1LU marked for the attention of Teresa or collection can be arranged by contacting her via email on [email protected]. Or you can make a donation by clicking HERE.