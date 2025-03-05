28 adorable dogs in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley looking for a loving home

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has a beautiful group of dogs ready to find their forever families.
From playful pups to loyal companions, each one is hoping for a second chance in a safe and loving home. If you’re thinking about adopting, visit the sanctuary’s website for more details on their adoption process and to learn more about each dog.
Take a look through our gallery and see if your perfect match is waiting for you.
