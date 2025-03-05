28 adorable dogs in Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley looking for a loving home

By John Deehan
Published 5th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 10:30 BST
Looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your life?

Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary has a beautiful group of dogs ready to find their forever families.

From playful pups to loyal companions, each one is hoping for a second chance in a safe and loving home. If you’re thinking about adopting, visit the sanctuary’s website for more details on their adoption process and to learn more about each dog.

Take a look through our gallery and see if your perfect match is waiting for you.

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 6 years 11 months

1. Herbie/Ollie

Breed: Bulldog (British) Sex: Male Age: 6 years 11 months Photo: NA

Breed: Staffy Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 8 years 6 months

2. Teddy

Breed: Staffy Cross Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 8 years 6 months Photo: NA

Breed: Bull Lurcher Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 6 years 1 month

3. Tucker

Breed: Bull Lurcher Crossbreed Sex: Male Age: 6 years 1 month Photo: NA

Breed: Huskey Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 1 year 11 months

4. Sky

Breed: Huskey Cross Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 1 year 11 months Photo: NA

