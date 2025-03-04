‘She spent her life giving back to the community and those around her.’

This was the moving tribute paid to Burnley mum of four, Jenna Heyes, who has died suddenly at the age of 37 after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Jenna’s best friend, Erin Bailey, paid the moving tribute adding: “Jenna was well known and loved by so many people. She was such a bright and bubbly person, always smiling and such a very caring person. Her children were the centre of her world, she did everything for them and spending time with them was her top priority.

“Even Jenna’s job was about helping and supporting others and her death does still not seem real.”

The community has been rallying to raise cash for the four children of Jenna Heyes (pictured) who has died suddenly at the age of 37

Jenna was admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke. She later developed an aneurysm and was placed on a life support machine.

Donations have been flooding in to support Jenna’s four children who are Archie (18) 11-year-old Hollie, Elsie who is nine and little Frankie (two).

The current total stands at £12,538 and anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE.

Jenna (right) with her parents, Margaret and Phil and her sister Kerry and brother Steven

A pupil at St Mary’s RC Primary School, Jenna was also a student at the former St Hilda’s RC High School for Girls. Jenna went on to work for a recovery service providing support for people with addiction issues. She then became a support worker for victims of domestic violence.

Erin added: “Jenna’s family have been overwhelmed with so many messages of support and sympathy from people who knew her and also from the many people she helped through her work. They would like to thank everyone who has donated to the gofundme page for the children.

“Everyone is very grateful.”

Although separated from her partner, Thomas McDonough, the couple continued to co-parent their children amicably.

Doting mum Jenna Heyes, who has died at the age of 37, with her children, (from left to right) Archie, Elsie, Hollie and Frankie.

Jenna also leaves her mum and dad, Margaret and Alan, sisters Shelley, Lorraine and Kerry, a brother Steven, and nieces and nephews Ebony, Libby, Brad, Oliver, Emie, Poppy, Elllissia, Jenson and Mac. She also leaves her stepdad Phil and stepmum Helen.

Jenna’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 11th, at St Mary’s Church in Burnley at 10am followed by burial at Burnley Cemetery at 11-30am and then on to Burnley Miner’s Club for a celebration of Jenna’s life. All are welcome to attend, and Jenna’s family have invited people to wear something purple, Jenna’s favourite colour. There is a request for family flowers only, but donations are being accepted to the charity Jenna worked for as it was very close to her heart and she was proud of the work it does. You can donate by clicking the link HERE.