Padiham fire crews have been hailed as ‘true heroes’ by a grateful cat owner after they rescued her cherished pet who helped her cope when she was told she had cancer.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Howarth was distraught when her cat, Betty, went missing for an entire day. Her constant companion for around four years, Betty had helped Michelle to cope with not only losing her mum to cancer, but also when she herself was diagnosed with the disease 18 months later.

Michelle said: “Betty was feral when she came to me from the farm she had been living on. But it was during covid so we were stuck in and, although it took a lot of patience, she is now a very loving and happy cat. Betty and her sister, Storm, who I got a couple of years after her, have been right by my side and on my bed a lot of the time, like they knew I was ill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reunited! Michelle Haworth has praised Padiham fire crews for rescuing her cat Betty who helped her cope after a cancer diagnosis

Michelle panicked when Betty did not wake her in the morning for her breakfast. Realising that Betty had managed to get out and the access to the rear of the property was blocked by plastic sheeting that had blown in, Michelle went out looking for her pet. Michelle, who is 50, said: “She has a tracker on so I went knocking on doors near to where it said she was, until we finally pinpointed her to wasteland.”

A friend joined the search and they could hear Betty’s collar ‘beeping’ but could not see her as she was hidden by trees and thick bushes in the Victoria Road area. Michelle rang the fire brigade, who arrived within 10 minutes, and mounted the rescue operation. A heat seeking device located the pesky kitty halfway up a huge tree, but it took some coaxing to get her down. Michelle added: “They even put rope round the tree to bend it down with a safety blanket in place. When they eventually got her down I explained what this cat meant to me and could not thank them enough, I am so grateful to them, they are real heroes. Betty is home and safe thanks to my heroes and she and Storm have been inseparable ever since.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Our crews were happy to assist the lady and rescue her cat, Betty. One fire engine from Padiham attended a property on Victoria Road. Crews used a ladder to rescue the cat from the top of a tree. We were at the scene for approximately one hour.”