Held annually in memory of two much loved members of Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club, Graham ‘Hebbie’ Hebden and Allan ‘Dickie’ Dixon, the day included a ride out to Barrowford, Roughlee and Barley. They enjoyed a stop over at the Pendle Inn for refreshments before the scooterists headed back to the Electric Circus for an evening of Northern Soul with popular band Skafull and DJ's Tony Millar, Ozzy, Freynie and Dan.