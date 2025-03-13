22 great pics from 'Dickie and Hebbie’s Memorial Scooter Meet’ at The Electric Circus in Burnley (part three)

By Sue Plunkett
Published 13th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST
The sun shone for ‘Dickie and Hebbie’s Memorial Scooter Meet’ at The Electric Circus venue in Burnley’s Bank Parade.

Held annually in memory of two much loved members of Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club, Graham ‘Hebbie’ Hebden and Allan ‘Dickie’ Dixon, the day included a ride out to Barrowford, Roughlee and Barley. They enjoyed a stop over at the Pendle Inn for refreshments before the scooterists headed back to the Electric Circus for an evening of Northern Soul with popular band Skafull and DJ's Tony Millar, Ozzy, Freynie and Dan.

Here is our third gallery of images from the day and night. If you missed the first two please click HERE and HERE.

