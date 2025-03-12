‘Dickie and Hebbie’s Memorial Scooter Meet’ was held at The Electric Circus venue in Bank Parade. Held annually in memory of two much loved members, Graham ‘Hebbie’ Hebden and Allan ‘Dickie’ Dixon, the day included a ride out to Barrowford, Roughlee and Barley with a stop over at the Pendle Inn for refreshments before the scooterists headed back to the Electric Circus for an evening of Northern Soul with popular band Skafull and DJ's Tony Millar, Ozzy, Freynie and Dan.