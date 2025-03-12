37 brilliant pics from Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club's annual memorial rally at The Electric Circus in Burnley

By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:49 BST
The sun shone for a special annual rally staged by Burnley and Pendle Scooter Club.

‘Dickie and Hebbie’s Memorial Scooter Meet’ was held at The Electric Circus venue in Bank Parade.

Held annually in memory of two much loved members, Graham ‘Hebbie’ Hebden and Allan ‘Dickie’ Dixon, the day included a ride out to Barrowford, Roughlee and Barley with a stop over at the Pendle Inn for refreshments. The scooterists headed back to the Electric Circus for an evening of Northern Soul with popular band Skafull and DJ's Tony Millar, Ozzy, Freynie and Dan.

Here are some great photos from the event.

