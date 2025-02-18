I attended the opening night of Cinderella at Sion Pantomime Society, and what a delight it was.

The show was opened by Fairy Kindheart portrayed by Cara Needham. Cara is back at Sion with a bang, playing the hapless fairy 'in training' who the audience really warmed to. Next up was Buttons played by Amy Tattersall. Amy is always a stand out in my books and didn't disappoint again. She had full audience engagement at all times.

The chorus were fantastic and choreography had the right balance of technique and difficulty, and a special shout out to the littliest chorus members as they showed some real talent. I can't wait to see them grow in future productions. I especially like that each was chosen to play their own character, which they easily got stuck into. Principal boy and girl, Abbie Lawless and Jessica Turner, were great and had the right balance of warmth and comedy. Dandini was played by Layla Hare and I was happy to see her return to the Sion stage.

Review: Sion Pantomime Society's production of 'Cinderella' is running all this week at Sion Baptist Church in Burnley

Baroness Hardup, played by Jan Bamber, wow, she was fantastic as the villain that you hated but loved at the same time and her duet with her husband, Baron Hardup played by Stephen Willoughby really cemented this opinion with the audience. Finally onto the Double Dames, Ryan Bradley and Kevin Moore who portrayed Fifi and Frufru. Not one, but two perfectly executed performances. They had the audience both young and old in stitches.

All in all it was the perfect night for a family at half term and if that was the opening night, future audiences are in for a real treat. Scenery and costumes were both outstanding, lots of changes throughout adding to the quality of show. You can really see what effort the team has put in.

A massive thank you to Marcia Turner, director and Craig Needham, producer who, yet again, executed a production that would rival any 'big bucks' professional show, along with the team behind the scenes and volunteers on show night, who are always the most welcoming around.

The show continues each evening at 7.15pm this week at Sion Baptist Church, with a sold out matinee on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets can be purchased at ticketsource.co.uk/sionpanto or by calling 07351 420723 or on the door (availability pending) Adults £10, children £7.