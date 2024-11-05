Cath Morrison

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly-tipping in rural areas is on the up. You only have to look at the usual suspect lay-bys at Bacup Road and Long Causeway to see the mess left.

But what is Burnley Council doing about tackling the problem long term, rather than just collecting the rubbish?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Covid, one lay by on Bacup Road has a permanent camera monitoring activity, this luxury apparently asked for by a nearby land owner hit by fly tippers.

Fly-tipping in Burnley

The only outcome though is, the fly tippers then target the neighbouring unmonitored lay-bys.

So unless the council is prepared to find cameras for all laybys or close them up altogether, what was the point in wasting tax-payers’ money on just one?

Perhaps Burnley Council's chief executive could enlighten us all? After all that money spent on the elite service could have been used to tackle all the problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another waste of tax-payers’ money from a council who likes to up the council tax without a thought for the residents who have to continually find that money.

It's time councils were held to proper scrutiny, not lip service scrutiny committees run by the council themselves.

Too many unqualified, over-paid councillors and gold-plated officials use our money unwisely and it's unfair to the people of Burnley and we are left with the effects and fly-tipping.