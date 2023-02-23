As promised, this is about upholding my commitment to support our most senior residents as we continue to battle cost of living pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting the Triple Lock, as I have done in Parliament follows many conversations with the Prime Minister and Chancellor about how we ensure that pensioners are provided with the security and dignity that they deserve. Because I take no shame in saying that we must honour those who have paid into the system all of their lives and who ultimately built our great country. A rise on this level represents the biggest increase in the State Pension ever, and is vital for pensioners’ economic security.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham

Everyone is aware of the global economic pressures that Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has caused. It's what's said to me right across the borough when I speak to people at my many surgeries. And it is why action has also been taken to support households with rising energy bills too.

We all know times are more difficult at the moment and is why it's important that the Government delivers support packages that can help, with the latest £300 Cost-of-Living Payment for pensioners next winter also recently confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so many support packages – from help with Council tax to the Household Support Fund – it can be a little tricky to know what support is available to you. Thankfully, most are being paid automatically with no action required at all. But for those receiving the state pension it’s always worth checking two things.

First is whether you’ve received this year’s Winter Fuel Payment. It ranges from between £250 and £600 and is to help with heating bills. All payments should have gone out by the end of last month but for those eligible who haven’t received it please do contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre through gov.uk/winter-fuel-payment/how-to-claim or call 0800 731 0160 by March 31, 2023.

Second is Pension Credit which provides extra money to help with living costs if you’re over State Pension age and on a lower income. Speaking with the Pensions Minister, up to a million people across the UK who are eligible do not currently claim the benefit so it’s worth checking. You can do so by either visiting gov.uk/pension-credit-calculator or by calling 0800 731 0469.