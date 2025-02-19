Burnley Express readers' letters: Politicians blame each other as Burnley people face biggest counci tax rises in country

By David Connor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:39 BST

Lancashire County Council leader, Phillippa Williamson tells us that, despite the council being prudent, the Government is forcing them to put council tax up, by threatening to reduce Government grants.

So again, one hand giving, one hand taking away, and one set of politicians blaming the other for why we are all facing some of the biggest council tax bills in the country, despite being dubbed a poor northern town.

Makes no sense, but then it's so easy for these lofty politicians, from Oliver Ryan MP to Coun. Williamson and Coun. Anwar at Burnley Council to blame each other, that way they get what they want without any comeback. Meanwhile the people in Burnley, who do pay council tax, get taken to the cleaners. And all the while, the politicians find enough money to reward themselves and their officers. When will this cycle of greed ever end?

David Connor

Worsthorne

