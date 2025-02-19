The 10 most expensive Burnley streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

The table is collated from Rightmove statistics and covers the period January 1 – December 31.
Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.
The list below details the 10 addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.
The 10 priciest streets in Burnley last year have been revealed Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
2. Halifax Road, Burnley - £840,000
A property in Halifax Road, Burnley, sold for £840,000 in June. Photo: Google
3. Borrowdale Drive, Burnley - £520,000
A property in Borrowdale Drive, Burnley, sold for £520,000 in June. Photo: Google
4. Heckenhurst Avenue, Burnley - £460,000
A property in Heckenhurst Avenue, Burnley, sold for £460,000 in March. Photo: Google
