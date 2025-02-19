The 10 most expensive Burnley streets in which to buy a property throughout 2024

By John Deehan
Published 19th Feb 2025, 10:17 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 11:46 BST
New figures reveal which Burnley streets had the most expensive property sales last year.

The table is collated from Rightmove statistics and covers the period January 1 – December 31.

Please note that some transactions between these dates may be added later and that the pictures of the streets are for illustrative purposes only.

The list below details the 10 addresses from the highest-priced property downwards.

The 10 priciest streets in Burnley last year have been revealed

1. DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0338.JPG

The 10 priciest streets in Burnley last year have been revealed Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
A property in Halifax Road, Burnley, sold for £840,000 in June.

2. Halifax Road, Burnley - £840,000

A property in Halifax Road, Burnley, sold for £840,000 in June. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property in Borrowdale Drive, Burnley, sold for £520,000 in June.

3. Borrowdale Drive, Burnley - £520,000

A property in Borrowdale Drive, Burnley, sold for £520,000 in June. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A property in Heckenhurst Avenue, Burnley, sold for £460,000 in March.

4. Heckenhurst Avenue, Burnley - £460,000

A property in Heckenhurst Avenue, Burnley, sold for £460,000 in March. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyRightmove
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice