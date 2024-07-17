Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North West’s water and wastewater group United Utilities, is being investigated over sewage spills.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formal action is being taken by industry regulator Ofwat, who have also served notices on Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, Hafren Dyfrdwy, and Severn Trent to gather evidence for the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofwat has acted after detailed analysis of information on companies’ environmental performance and data about how often these companies spill from storm overflows. This has heightened Ofwat’s concerns that these companies may not be fulfilling their obligations to protect the environment and minimise pollution.

Last week Blackpool South MP Chris Webb revealed he has written to Environment Minister Steve Reed to highlight his concerns following the latest sewage discharge which affected St Annes North beach. Opening these four new cases means that Ofwat now has enforcement activities underway against all 11 water and wastewater companies in England and Wales in relation to the operation of their wastewater businesses.

David Black, Ofwat Chief Executive, said: “The fact that Ofwat now has enforcement cases with all 11 of the wastewater companies in England and Wales demonstrates how concerned we are about the sector’s environmental performance. Where we find that companies have breached their obligations, we will continue to act – over recent years, we have imposed penalties and payments of over £300 million on water and wastewater companies.”

Generic waste water discharge shot

What does United Utilities say?

United Utilities said it will “continue to work openly and constructively with Ofwat” to comply with the formal notice. A spokesman said: “UUW has received an information request relating to the performance and operation of its wastewater assets. We will respond to the data request to provide Ofwat with the information it requires to undertake its investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Issuing the information request does not imply that Ofwat will conclude that formal enforcement action and/or a financial penalty will be imposed. We understand and share people’s concerns about the health of the environment and the operation of wastewater systems, including combined sewer overflows.

“UUW is delivering billions of pounds of investment in environmental improvements. We have a dedicated 500 strong team working across the region, driving reductions in the number of spills. This team comprises some of the best data scientists, engineers and construction experts who are innovating and accelerating progress for the benefit of customers, communities and the environment in the North West.”