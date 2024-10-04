Three Fishes, Mitton | Three Fishes, Mitton

In the heart of the Ribble Valley, Nigel Haworth’s The Three Fishes in Mitton has launched a new farm-to-fork tasting menu.

Offering a choice of either five or eight courses, The Three Fishes aims to showcase exceptional produce, most of which is grown on-site in the pub restaurant’s huge kitchen garden.

Kitchen garden

Always keen to promote the cooking and food culture of Lancashire, Nigel Haworth fulfilled his long-held dream when returning to The Three Fishes in 2021, establishing a one-acre vegetable garden where heritage seeds and deeply flavourful vegetables are grown. Moreover, a huge polytunnel is tucked away behind the garden’s main growing area, which fulfils the restaurant’s requirements for herbs, salads and crops in need of more warmth and sunlight. It;s what culinary bosses refer to as an “edible forest”.

Farm-to-fork menu

As for the farm-to-fork menu, dishes change regularly with the seasons, but guests can expect to feast on standout dishes including starters such as cheese rolls with a fine dining twist, comprising organic sourdough, whey butter, parsley pesto and butter bean hummus; Albacore tuna tartar with aioli, basil, lemon gel, and a selection of herbs and leaves from the garden; plus garden squash chowder with spring onions and silky smoked mash.

The tasting menu’s main dishes are just as well thought-out, including the likes of plump, perfectly-cooked scallops served in the shell with smoked tomato, tomato water and garden flowers – perfect alongside a glass of Vouvray Sec from Vigneau-Chevreau situated in France’s Loire Valley; or rare breed pork fillet alongside deep-fried pig cheeks, rich olive oil mash and cavolo nero harvested from the pub’s garden. A selection of sides are also available, with highlights including vegetable-forward options such as Plancha-roasted organic Hispi cabbage; organic Tokyo turnips in miso butter, or organic courgette fritti in Provençale sauce.

Nigel Haworth in his kitchen garden | Kyle Mac Photography

To finish, expect a veritable feast of St James Cheese with figs and The Three Fishes’ own honey; syllabub with wild blackberry, lemon and meringue; apple crumble souffle with Lancashire cheese ice cream, and – of course –classic Lancashire Eccles cakes.

On the launch of the Farm-To-Fork menu, Nigel Haworth said: “My cooking has always been very true to my roots, bringing an attention to detail and precision found at the highest level of cookery, championing my passion for the cooking and food culture of Lancashire, plus the truly remarkable produce I have literally on my doorstep. The dishes on the Farm-To-Fork menu range from contemporary to classic British, celebrating Lancashire ingredients and beyond, with zero-waste a top priority. The menu will change with the moods and seasons, as food inevitably should, and I can’t wait for guests to see what we have to offer.”

About Nigel Haworth

Over the past five decades, Nigel Haworth has become renowned as a driving culinary force and one of the UK’s most respected chefs. Born in Lancashire, Nigel trained in London and Switzerland before returning to his home county to take on the head chef position at Northcote, where he earned and retained a Michelin star for two decades.

In 2021, Nigel decided to take a life-side step from Northcote to focus solely on his Pub Restaurant, The Three Fishes in the small Hamlet of Mitton, in the heart of Lancashire’s Ribble Valley countryside. As chef patron of The Three Fishes, Nigel has transformed the pub into a destination restaurant, focusing on zero-waste, farm-to-table cookery, making use of the restaurant’s one-acre garden where much of the restaurant’s produce is grown and picked daily to showcase exemplary produce at its absolute best.