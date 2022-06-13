Nine fire engines were called out to tackle the flames at commercial premises on the Billington Road industrial estate involving a large quantity of insulated panels.

Pumps from Burnley, Hyndburn, Blackburn, Nelson, Rawtenstall and the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn and the stinger from Blackburn were called out along with command support unit from Fulwood. Billowing smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire raged on.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge blaze tore through commercial premises in Burnley last night