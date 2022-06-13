Investigation underway into huge blaze at commercial premises in Burnley

An investigation has been launched into a massive fire in Burnley yesterday.

By Sue Plunkett
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:45 pm
Updated Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:46 pm

Nine fire engines were called out to tackle the flames at commercial premises on the Billington Road industrial estate involving a large quantity of insulated panels.

Pumps from Burnley, Hyndburn, Blackburn, Nelson, Rawtenstall and the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn and the stinger from Blackburn were called out along with command support unit from Fulwood. Billowing smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire raged on.

A huge blaze tore through commercial premises in Burnley last night

Roads to the area were closed to traffic after the blaze broke out at 3-45pm and firefighters remained at the scene until around 10-30pm

