Nine fire engines were called out to tackle the flames at commercial premises on the Billington Road industrial estate involving a large quantity of insulated panels.
Read More
Pumps from Burnley, Hyndburn, Blackburn, Nelson, Rawtenstall and the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn and the stinger from Blackburn were called out along with command support unit from Fulwood. Billowing smoke could be seen for miles around as the fire raged on.
Roads to the area were closed to traffic after the blaze broke out at 3-45pm and firefighters remained at the scene until around 10-30pm