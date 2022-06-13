Police charge two Blackburn men with assault of emergency worker following disturbance in Clitheroe

Two men have been arrested and charged following a disturbance in which two police officers were assaulted.

By Dominic Collis
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:22 am
Two officers were assaulted on Market Place in Clitheroe on Friday night during a disturbance.

Stephen Holden (30) and Jamie Holden (32) of Wensley Road, Blackburn, have been charged with assault on an emergency worker.

They were due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Police said they would like to pass on their thanks and gratitude to members of the public who stepped in and helped officers.