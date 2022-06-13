Two officers were assaulted on Market Place in Clitheroe on Friday night during a disturbance.

Stephen Holden (30) and Jamie Holden (32) of Wensley Road, Blackburn, have been charged with assault on an emergency worker.

They were due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Monday).

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men have been charged with assaulting an emergency worker following an incident in Clitheroe