I love nothing more than novelties and sweets - and when they’re combined, well, just take my money.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which is what Iceland’s Food Warehouse did at the weekend, when I spotted these limited edition yogurts based on the penny sweets from my childhood.

Available for £1.50 each (reduced at the moment from £2), they are Barratt’s Fruit Salad flavoured, and Barratt’s Bananas flavour, in funky, colourful packets with a sucky top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They really did appeal to the eye, and to my inner child. As well as my actual child, who said the Fruit Salad one was the second best pudding he’s ever had in his life.

Retro inspired yogurts from Iceland | cm

But were they all that good?

Well, it’s a tale of two halves. The Fruit Salad variety is far superior, I’ll just get to the point straight away. There’s no two-tone colour, which is a missed opportunity in my mind, and no strong smell, but there is a definite, distinctive Fruit Salad taste - pineapple and raspberry incase you didn’t know. However, I would have liked it to have been stronger.

The Bananas one was a let down. It tasted just like every other banana yogurt I’ve ever eaten, ever. Actually, what it really reminded me of was the banana and chocolate flake Muller Crunch Corners. But without the crunch. Absolutely boring.

For me they were slightly style over substance, and both around 237/8 calories for 150g. So if you’re not bothered about the price or the calories, check them out.