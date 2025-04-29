Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A green-thumbed Pendle community group has received a welcome boost to its conservation efforts.

Pendle Plant Craft, a non-profit community of nature enthusiasts, was given brand-new PPE equipment thanks to a donation from United Utilities’ Better Rivers Better North West Community Fund. It will help the group maintain Lomeshaye Marsh Nature Reserve, which lies between Edge End Brook and Pendle Water. Conservation activities will include litter picking, water quality monitoring, and habitat management.

Members of Pendle Plant Craft strive to share their collective knowledge of nature, fungi, plants, and cultivation with the community through free foraging workshops and well-being walks.

Earlier in the year, they met with River Rangers from the North West’s water company as they handed over the equipment. The donation from United Utilities provided the local group with a range of PPE equipment, such as waterproof clothing, safety boots and first aid kits, helping them to continue their work safely and efficiently.

Pete Compston, of Pendle Plant Craft, said: “We are so very grateful to United Utilities for the donation of PPE equipment. It’s been great to be able to make a positive difference to our local area.

“The funding has greatly benefitted us, especially with local schools and community groups from harder-to-reach, poorer communities. These groups often do not have the appropriate clothing or PPE, and now being able to provide volunteers with suitable equipment has made our activities far more accessible and inclusive.”

Ian Pilling, area engagement lead for Lancashire, added: “We’re really pleased to have been able to support Pendle Plant Craft Group. They clearly have a lot of enthusiasm for improving their community and were just lacking the tools to become more efficient. Hopefully, this donation will encourage them to keep up their efforts and inspire new volunteers to join in with the great conservation work that they do.”

The Better Rivers Better North West Community Fund supports community groups whose activities:

• Benefit local watercourses and riverside environments;

• Act as catalyst for improved community and environmental wellbeing;

• Reconnect communities to riverside environments;

• Promote sustainable drainage;

Groups can apply to the fund for up to £2,500 worth of support by emailing [email protected] with details of their request.