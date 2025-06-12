A Clitheroe nature charity fears new planning reforms will put The Forest of Bowland at risk.

The Ribble Rivers Trust has expressed concerns that the Government’s new Planning and Infrastructure Bill would enable house building that could damage The Forest of Bowland and create a greater risk of flooding. The bill follows the Government’s pledge to build 1.5m new affordable homes.

The area is currently protected under UK and international law. But three legal experts instructed to review the bill by conservation campaign groups have concluded that the reforms would weaken such environmental protections, making it easier for developers to build in areas like The Forest of Bowland.

Jack Spees, CEO at Ribble Rivers Trust, said: “Whilst we recognise the demand for new houses, our protected landscapes and environment provide vital spaces not just for nature, but for people. They are places that people can enjoy, but also where nature provides benefits such as natural flood risk management.

"We fear that the planning proposals will result in development that damages and removes the benefits the places provide, and we are unsure why the Government is not utilising the existing systems more effectively, rather than replacing them. The existing systems enable appropriate development, whilst ensuring the nature is improved. Focusing efforts on making this more effective would be a better outcome for all.”

The Ribble Valley MP believes the changes would strengthen the environmental protections, rather than weaken them.

MP Maya Ellis said: “The Forest of Bowland is a national treasure, and I will always champion its protection.

"The aim of these planning reforms is to deliver a win-win: unlocking economic growth by building the homes we need, while strengthening environmental protections. As the MP for Ribble Valley, I have made it clear to the Government that rural and countryside communities must not only be heard, they must be supported to thrive. I will continue to seek clarity and guarantees to ensure the Forest of Bowland remains protected for generations to come.”

The legal opinions on the bill came from David Elvin KC, who was instructed by NatureSpace Partnership Ltd, and Alex Goodman KC and Alex Shattock, who were commissioed by conservation campaign group, Wild Justice.