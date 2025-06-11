Whether you’re after a lively companion to join you on outdoor adventures or a calm, affectionate friend to curl up with at home, there’s a dog at Bleakholt ready to meet you.

If adoption’s on your mind, visit the Bleakholt website to find out how the process works and browse all the dogs looking for a second chance.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery – the perfect match might be waiting for you.

1 . Ella Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 8 years 4 months

2 . Peggy Breed: Chinese Crested Sex: Female Age: 0 year 11 months

3 . Nova Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month