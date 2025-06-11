29 rescue dogs at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary are looking for a fresh start

By John Deehan
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:26 BST
Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary is currently home to dozens of dogs, each one hoping their next walk will be with a new family.

Whether you’re after a lively companion to join you on outdoor adventures or a calm, affectionate friend to curl up with at home, there’s a dog at Bleakholt ready to meet you.

If adoption’s on your mind, visit the Bleakholt website to find out how the process works and browse all the dogs looking for a second chance.

In the meantime, take a look through our gallery – the perfect match might be waiting for you.

Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 8 years 4 months

1. Ella

Breed: Bulldog (American) Sex: Female Age: 8 years 4 months Photo: NA

Breed: Chinese Crested Sex: Female Age: 0 year 11 months

2. Peggy

Breed: Chinese Crested Sex: Female Age: 0 year 11 months Photo: NA

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month

3. Nova

Breed: Terrier (Staffordshire Bull) Sex: Female Age: 6 years 0 month Photo: NA

Breed: Lab Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 10 years 11 months

4. Nami

Breed: Lab Crossbreed Sex: Female Age: 10 years 11 months Photo: NA

