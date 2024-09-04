Keep Burnley Beautiful: Community volunteer and mentor Rozeena Khan head litter picking operation in Daneshouse and Duke Bar areas
Rozeena gathered a group of youngsters for a Saturday morning clean up around the Daneshouse and Duke Bar areas of the town. And the children got stuck into a mammoth litter picking session. Rozeena said: “The whole area was scattered with litter and bottles and the whole community looked a dump. I’ve never seen it so bad. The green spaces and communal spaces were also same.”
The teams, who are the focus of this week’s Burnley Express Keep Burnley Beautiful campaign, cleaned up around churches, mosques, park areas, the Chai Centre , communal gardens and other pockets of green areas. With full safety and PPE equipment, the teams did a fantastic job and show what can be achieved with a little effort and time.
Rozeena added: “This was about empowering children of all ages to keep our green spaces clean and tidy as well as bringing people together, giving children the skills to look after the environment and greenspaces as well as churches, mosques and health centres.
“We tackled ever thing to make Lancashire a cleaner place."
