The Burnley Artisan Market returns to the town centre this weekend.

Delivered as a collaboration between the The Burnley Bid, Burnley Council and Independent Street, the event is designed to celebrate the town’s small business scene.The market will once again feature more than 65 carefully selected artisan stalls, including many food traders, plus live music by Tommy O Neil, free craft activities for little ones, a sand art workshop and face painting.

This fabulous event, now in its third year is once again set to showcase Lancashire’s rich tapestry of artisans and creators and also serve as a catalyst for driving footfall into Burnley’s established shops, cafes, restaurants and the indoor market hall. The Burnley Artisan Market will be dropping anchor on St James Street and also under Charter Walk. The event starts from 10am and runs until 4pm on Saturday (September 7th) and the first Saturday monthly.