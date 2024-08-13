Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you live in the Ightenhill area of Burnley you may have seen the ‘Grot Grabbers’ who are the focus of this week’s Burnley Express’ Keep Burnley Beautiful’ campaign.

A dedicated group of volunteers who step out every week, come rain or shine, armed with bin bags and litter pickers to do their bit to keep the streets free of rubbish, the ‘Grot Grabbers’ are part of the Friends of Ightenhill Park. The ‘ Ightenhill Grot Grabbers’ cover the area from the park and all the streets and roads leading up to Gannow Top. On an average weekly litter pick they can collect between eight to 10 bin bags full of litter.

The initiative started around six years ago when Ida Carmichael, who is secretary of the Friends’ group, started doing litter picks. Ida said: “I was joined by a friend and then other volunteers came along and the ‘Grot Grabbers’ were formed.

Some of the team from the Ightenhill 'Grot Grabbers' who carry out weekly litter picks in all weathers to keep their town looking nice

“I would encourage people to take their litter home with them or dispose of it properly in bins. We have a beautiful town and we all need to do our bit to keep it that way. It’s also important to teach future generations about the importance of picking up litter and disposing of it properly.

"We all have our part to play.”

Do you know an individual or a group doing their bit to ‘Keep Burnley Beautiful?’ We would love to hear about them. It could be someone who goes out of their way to keep their own front street looking nice or maybe a group devoted to improving the borough. Please get in touch with [email protected]