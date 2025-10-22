Burnley MP welcomes plan to create 25,000 clean energy jobs in the North West

By Laura Longworth
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 09:49 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
The Burnley MP has welcomed Labour’s plan to create 25,000 clean energy jobs in the North West.

Companies receiving public grants and contracts must create jobs with decent pay, access to trade unions, and strong working rights under Labour’s Clean Energy Jobs Plan.

Trades such as plumbing, welding, and electrification are poised to benefit, with trade unions and regional projects like Hynet CCUS Cluster playing a significant role.

Oliver Ryan MP said: “For too long, our communities have been calling for the next generation of good jobs for our children and grandchildren. The plan answers that call – showing how Labour will rebuild our communities by creating well-paid jobs that you don’t have to leave your hometown for.

“Labour is seizing this opportunity to create the next generation of jobs to power our country’s future.

“We know the value of clean energy jobs in Burnley, we’ve some of the UK’s oldest wind power sites, and so much potential to contribute more to our energy use - this is about three things for me: jobs, lower bills, and not being reliant on Russian gas.”

