Burnley is set to host its very first Climate Week.

Several events will take place between Monday, October 7th and Sunday, October 13th to promote the importance of climate action.

Burnley Climate Week 2024 will end with a large community event at Towneley Hall and Park on the Sunday packed with walks, talks, sports and crafts for all ages.

On the Tuesday, students will take part in a Dragon’s Den-style event at Burnley College, while businesses will descend on Burnley FC on the Thursday to discuss how they can work together to lessen their impact on the environment.

Partners include Burnley FC, Safran, the East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, Burnley Council, Calico Homes, Burnley College, and Burnley Leisure & Culture.

Stephen Sykes, director of sustainability for East Lancashire Chamber of Commerce, said: “No one organisation can tackle climate change and achieve Net Zero on their own. Businesses will need to work together throughout their value chains to look at ways to collaboratively reduce their emissions.”

Climate Week will help them start a practical carbon reduction plan to reduce costs, save money and their shrink their carbon footprint.

Claire Graham, Burnley Council’s climate change officer, said: “We’re delighted to be part of Burnley’s first Climate Week. This week will engage different members of our community and promote the importance of us coming together to take action. Lower carbon emissions and a more thoughtful approach to the environment can lower energy bills, improve air quality and provide health benefits. We have beautiful surroundings and nature in our borough, which is

important for us to protect. We hope the very first Climate Week is a success.”