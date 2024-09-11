A new careers and education event to inspire the next generation is coming to Burnley after a ten-year hiatus.

Find Your Future is an inspirational event that shines a spotlight on some of the apprenticeships, careers and education available in the town, with almost 50 exhibitors booked to take part in October at Impact Conferencing in Burnley.

Burnley.co.uk, Burnley Council, Inspira, futureU and several secondary schools have come together to launch this new event.

It will initially see Year 11s from the borough’s secondary schools attend the inaugural Find Your Future, with the potential to expand to other age groups as the event develops.

Fran Ackroyd, careers lead at Shuttleworth College, said: “We are delighted to announce Find Your Future, filling a much-needed gap in Burnley to provide inspiration for Year 11 students, with the aim to expand the event with each year it runs.

"We know we have incredible businesses, educational opportunities and apprenticeships in the borough, and it’s important we show the students what they can achieve right here on their doorstep.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the Burnley.co.uk place brand team and Burnley Council, who have been driving forces behind Find Your Future, along with my fellow career leads at the secondary schools, who have all come together to make sure the date worked for us all and met the students’ and schools’ expectations.”

Rachel Bayley, Burnley place brand manager, said: “We know how many amazing businesses, education and apprenticeship partners and sectors we have here in the borough and talk about them every day on the Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social social media channels.

“The Burnley brand team and council have been closely working with our secondary schools and when they told us of the demand for an event here, we knew we could work together to make it happen. We’re delighted that Find Your Future will launch in October and we hope it is the start of something exciting – it isn’t a careers fair, but so much more.”

Samantha Smallridge, employment and skills project manager at Burnley Council, added: “This is a brilliant event that will help our young workers of the future as they make important decisions that will shape their lives.”