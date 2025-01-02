Praise for Whalley and Billington Flood Action Group volunteers who helped residents on New Year’s Eve
Ashton McCann contacted the Clitheroe Advertiser to highlight the work of the Whalley and Billington Flood Action Group volunteers who braved the incessant rain on New Year’s Eve to help neighbours concerned that their homes might end up flooded.
Ashton, of Longworth Road in Billington, said: “The group of volunteers worked tirelessly in the evening and all through the night to support our community throughout the flood warnings.
“They voluntarily go out to the worst affected areas and those who are most at risk of flooding and do everything they can to prevent this. Our street is very vulnerable to flooding and was hit hard on Boxing Day in 2015.
“Their presence on our small street last night was huge – unblocking drains, providing hydrobags to those without flood defences, installing a temporary defence at one end of the street, knocking door-to-door to provide updates and advice.
“As well as this, on New Year’s Day, they were in Whalley supporting those who unfortunately did have their homes flooded and helping them to deal with the aftermath.
“Without them, many people would have been left to deal with such a scary situation on their own, and they certainly helped to prevent our street flooding again.”
The Whalley and Billington Flood Action Group is always looking for new volunteers. If you are interested in helping you can contact them via their Facebook page.
