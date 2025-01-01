Heavy rain on New Year's Eve leads to flooding across Pendle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Large parts of Pendle have been badly affected by flooding as heavy and incessant rain lashed the region on New Year’s Eve.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pendle Liberal Democrat councillor David Whipp has today raised the issue for various areas with Lancashire County Council and North Yorkshire Council, and said most instances of flooding could be avoided in future with better maintenance work and drainage improvements.

Earby, which has suffered from heavy flooding in recent years, largely escaped serious incidents this time around, but parts of the town do remain at risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Church Lane at Thornton-in-Craven was flooded, as was Bracewell Lane. Flooding on Barnoldswick Road, Blacko, below the Cross Gaits, was around 450mm deep last night, and effectively impassable.

Flooding on New Year's Eve, 2024, at the A56 Earby Punch Bowl due to blocked culvert

Other areas affected included Brogden Lane, Barnoldswick, and flooding on the A56 Skipton Road, Earby, near to the Punch Bowl, was caused by the culvert opposite the pub not taking water.

Coun. Whipp said: “My hope for 2025 is that we can move forward with creating upstream storage on Wentcliffe Beck to reduce the risk of flooding on Water Street, which remains the most vulnerable part of Earby. This is on the agenda for next week's West Craven area committee.

“The area has been badly affected by flooding on roads. In most cases, these issues could be dealt with through drainage improvements or just basic maintenance work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For instance, Coun. Whipp highlighted flooding in the dip at Bracewell, Bracewell Lane B6251 which he said was avoidable.

Flooding, Brogden Lane, Barnoldswick

“The watercourse is culverted under the road,” he added. “There are gulleys on both sides of the carriageway. There used to be a drain on either side of the road discharging into the watercourse.

“However, at some point, one of these drains was abandoned and instead the gulleys are linked across the road. By improving these drains and upsizing gulleys, water could discharge into the watercourse.”

Meanwhile, engineers from Electricity North West have issued urgent safety advice for properties in flood-hit areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flooding Salterforth Road Earby YW surcharge, New Year's Eve 2024

Teams from the region’s power grid are out attending to a number of issues on the network, including flooded electricity substations and damaged underground cables.

There are currently around 2,500 properties without power in the North West, the vast majority of those are in Greater Manchester. Engineering teams are working with local emergency responders to access sites and make repairs as soon as it is safe.

Richard Moulton, Incident Manager at Electricity North West, said: "We build flood protections into our high risk sites, but when these are breached and water enters our equipment the power will cut off for safety reasons. If you're without power, it may be because your local substation, or the cable between the substation and your property, is flooded.

“Our teams are out on site making repairs as fast as we can, but in many cases we will have to wait until the flood water recedes before we can access sites and restore power safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are responsible for all the cables up to your meter, so if you have a power cut or your meter has been flooded, contact Electricity North West in the first instance so we can assess and repair any network issues, keep you safe and advise next steps.”