Petition launched against battery energy storage system (BESS) site for Burnley and Pendle at Moor Isle Farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A petition opposing plans to build a controversial battery energy storage system (BESS) site on green land at the Burnley and Pendle border has been signed by nearly 800 people.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The petition relates to an appeal to the planning inspectorate after plans to build a BESS site off Greenhead Lane were refused by Pendle Borough Council.

The site at Moor Isle Farm sits next to one of the largest woodland sites in Pendle, where a stream is a direct contributer to the River Calder, lays within green belt, and is classed as ‘open coutryside’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BESS sites are used for energy storage to supplement the national grid, and are a way to stockpile energy from renewable sources and release it when needed. However, residents and local fire services feel the sites represent a fire and environmental risk.

Rejected plans for a BESS at Moor Isle Farm off Greenhead Lane, have gone to appeal for the Government Inspector to decide upon

Concerned walker Ian Chapman launched the petition, which can be discussed by Burnley and Pendle Councils if it reaches 1,500 signatures.

He said: “The woodland fringes and hedgerows contribute enourmously to a integrated ecology, wildlife corridors and for mammals, especially stoat, weasels, amphibians, foxes, badgers, owls and birds of prey like sparrowhawks.

“The site in question will disturb through sub-surface vibration, noise from the substation and cooling fans, while the hum of the storage units will have an adverse impact directly to the intricate ecosystems from invertebrates and up through the food chain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This planning application is being processed to be out of sight, out of mind, but unfortunately to the cost of the open countryside and wildlife.”

The application is one of a number across Burnley and Pendle for BESS sites including one for Halifax Road in Briercliffe which has also attracted a lot of opposition.

Ian also believes that Burnley and Pendle were reaching a ‘saturation point’ in terms of development such as new homes, solar and wind farm proposals.

He added: “In Burnley’s Local Plan it appears now that all brown field sites have been allocated to either housing and small industry, there are no further sites within the brown field allocation in the Local Plan, which are suitable for renewable or battery storage facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This now leaves a big dilema for our local councils, which have written their Local Plans with guidance from the NPPF (national planning policy framework) which contain all kinds of policies for them to adhear to, such as protecting the green belt, environment, heritage sites, wellbeing, infrastructure and climate emergency.

“The question needs to be, where can we now allow these BESS sites to be placed within the guidelines of our own policies. Development of green belt as we all know can and has impacted severely out-lying communities, ecology and biodiversity if the development is not concieved appropriately and does not meet certain criteria and conditions.

“The decisions our councils make on any of these sites is really crucial, as if they were to allow one which satisfies all criteria and more, it sets a blueprint and a presedence for other developers to follow and get them passed through.”

The petition can be found here https://chng.it/dz4zVnhB5L