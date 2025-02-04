Police appeal for information after teenage boy (16) seriously injured in road accident in Colne

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Police are appealing for information after a collision between a motorcycle and a car left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries last night.

Emergency services were called at 6-45pm following the collision between a Honda motorcycle and a Citroen Picasso car at the junction of Craddock Road and Colne Lane.

placeholder image
Read More
Speeding drivers stopped during police spot checks in Burnley's Manchester Road

Police believe there were three people on the bike at the time, two of whom left the scene before police arrived. The third, a 16-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition. The driver stopped at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for information after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Colne left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries last night.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Colne left a 16-year-old boy with serious injuries last night.

Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has left a young man with some serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened, or who saw the motorcycle in the moments prior to the collision to get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage.”

If you can help, please call 101 quoting log 0766 of Feb 3rd or email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesHondaCitroen
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice