Speeding drivers stopped during police spot checks in Burnley's Manchester Road
They were out on Manchester Road in particular, identified as a hotpot location for concern on the police community messaging service Lancashire Talking.
In just a 30 minute period officers stopped three cars who were driving in excess of the 30mph speed limit. The drivers were issued with tickets. Thankfully, no other cars were found to be speeding throughout the rest of the operation.
Neighbourhood Inspector for Burnley, Matt Plummer, said: “We will continue to tackle the issues that matter most to our communities. The best way to let us know your concerns is to fill in our Lancashire Talking survey. Residents can do this by visiting survey.stayintheknow.co.uk.
“To keep up to date with activity in your area and receive the latest information and updates from your local Neighbourhood Policing Team you can sign up to In The Know, our community messaging service.”