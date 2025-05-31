Fire crews battle blaze on site where Circulation Club stood in Burnley's Holmes Street this afternoon
Fire crews are at the scene of a huge blaze in Burnley this afternoon.
Huge clouds of smoke can be seen across the sky as the fire rages at the site of the former Circulation Club in Holmes Street, behind Aldi in Todmorden Road. Once the site of Pentridge Mill, many years ago before it became The Circulation Club, the buildings were demolished to make way for student accommodation but it it believed the premises have been empty for some time.
Several firefighters are at the scene and crowds are gathering to watch the spectacle.
