A section of Deer Park Road in Burnley, at the junction with Park Bridge Road, has been closed this morning following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, and the road is expected to remain shut for some time while the situation is assessed.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.