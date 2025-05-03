Burnley road reopens after car overturns and catches fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deer Park Road in Burnley has now reopened following a serious crash earlier today, which saw a car overturn and catch fire near the junction with Park Bridge Road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and closed the road for several hours while they dealt with the incident.

Police confirmed that the occupants of the car had left the scene before the emergency services attended.