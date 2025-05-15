Police are investigating complaints from various women of a suspicious man making sexual and inappropriate comments to them at Nelson golf course.

A number of women have complained about the man, who has been following women on the edges of the course at King’s Causeway, Brierfield, over the last five weeks.

One of them, Nicola Harvey, spoke to the Express about her concerns over the man.

She said: “The first incident happened around five weeks when this man walked past me while I was walking my dog. I noticed he turned around and started following me and then asked if I was married or single.

“I noticed him again another day staring at me from some woods on the edge of the course. I posted my concerns on a Briercliffe Facebook community page and there have been more than 100 comments from other women who have experienced similar issues with this man making sexual comments to them, and making loops of the course.”

Nicola (50) reported the incident to police and was told that uniformed patrols had been sent to the area. However, she believes plain-clothed officers would have been better served in catching the culprit.

She added: “I appreciate the police sending officers to the scene but this man is not unlikely to say anything to an officer in uniform. Something needs to be done before something serious happens.”

Nicola said the man appears to be of eastern European or Asian origin, with a beard. He wears a tracksuit and has a distinctive walk.

Police have been approached for comment.